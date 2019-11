Photo credit: MEGA

It continued, "This deposition was on June 8th of 2019. In her interview, which aired yesterday on Dr. Phil, she stated that she was threatened and coerced on June the 7th — which was literally the day before the deposition where she voluntarily explains her involvement with Joshua Waites and the investigation by the GDOR. In addition, after this deposition, she willingly handed over a multitude of text messages which spanned over an 18-month period between her and Joshua Waites, which clearly signifies a long-term relationship."