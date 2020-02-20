trending in REALITY TV

Jax Taylor went after former pal Tom Sandoval on Twitter after he caused drama on the Tuesday, February 18 episode of Vanderpump Rules. Tom stirred up trouble by slamming Jax and now wife Brittany Cartwright over their decision to choose a pastor for their wedding that had made past homophobic remarks, and Jax claimed that he was simply acting like he cared for attention and camera time.

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation