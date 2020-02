Jax originally chose Tom to be the co-best man with Tom Schwartz at his wedding , but he demoted him to groomsman, seemingly over the pastor drama. He also recently expressed that he wished he had excluded Tom from the wedding party all together. "I wish he was at the wedding, I just wish he wasn't in the wedding, if that makes any sense. It takes, you know — everybody up there plays a huge role in my life, huge role from the moment I moved to L.A., 'til the day I got married. That's why I had so many [groomsmen] and I couldn't just pick one. Each one of those guys, I love individually so much, and they've done so much for me, and I just, you know, the things that I was going through with Tom, it just ... it didn't make sense for him to be standing next to me," he told Entertainment Tonight.