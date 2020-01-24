trending in REALITY TV

Bravo and Real Housewives of Atlanta producers are desperate to keep NeNe Leakes from quitting the show. Wendy Williams sent fans into a frenzy when she claimed NeNe informed her of her exit plans via text on the January 21 episode of her daytime show, but the Glee alum’s reps downplayed the situation and insisted she was simply venting.

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation