trending in REALITY TV
- Meghan King Edmonds Wants To Come Back To 'RHOC' — But Only In A 'Friend' Role
- 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Wants Her Own Spinoff Amid Retirement Rumors
- Meet The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Cast!
- Chelsea Houska Goes Makeup-Free On Instagram & Fans Are Obsessed
- Cory's Girlfriend Taylor Claims They 'Will Be Vaccinating The Baby'
Bravo and Real Housewives of Atlanta producers are desperate to keep NeNe Leakes from quitting the show. Wendy Williams sent fans into a frenzy when she claimed NeNe informed her of her exit plans via text on the January 21 episode of her daytime show, but the Glee alum’s reps downplayed the situation and insisted she was simply venting.
View this post on Instagram
Subscribe and Check out my NEW YouTube video up NOW (nene leakes)
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!