Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Take A MAJOR Step In Their Relationship!

Zayn recently celebrated his 25th birthday and in honor of the big day, Gigi posted various adorable photos of her and her man on Instagram.

She also posted this super hot video of the 'Pillow Talk' singer dancing, with the caption, "birthday boogie." In the video, Zayn's chest was on full display in jeans and an unbuttoned shirt.

But fans noticed one major thing on his chest—a new tattoo! The tattoo was of a girl's eyes, and fans instantly observed that they looked a lot like Gigi's! So cute!

Getting one of your partner's body parts tattoo'd on you is a big statement! The couple has been dating since 2015, but an insider recently revealed to OK! that they were fighting over where to live

Zayn, who was born in England, wants to spend more time there, but Gigi wants to stay in New York. "If Zayn had his way they’d go back to the U.K. where he could be with his true friends and family," the insider dished.

“Gigi loves London, but New York’s her base and where she feels most comfortable," said the insider.