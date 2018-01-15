So cute
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Take A MAJOR Step In Their Relationship!
See what the 'Pillow Talk' singer did for his girlfriend.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid just took a major step in their relationship—Zayne got a tattoo for his model girlfriend! Now that’s true love! The singer debuted the adorable new ink of her eyes across his chest in an Instagram post on his birthday. Click through our gallery to see the photos.
