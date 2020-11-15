Following reports that TLC had fired Karine Martins and Paul Staehle from 90 Day Fiancé, the latter has since taken to his social media to set the record straight, insisting that they were never axed from the show.

Over the past couple of months, Staehle and his wife had made countless headlines over their turbulent relationship, after Martins shockingly claimed she had been the victim of physical and sexual abuse, and that she no longer wanted to be with Staehle.

After fleeing their home, Martins filed a police report, stating: “If I refuse he throw things, he yells, or he threats to call police, he currently hold my green card and all my documents.

“I am not allowed to leave the house, he monitor my phone [and] he have cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives or who leaves. He threats take our son Pierre away if I ever leave [sic].”

According to The Blast, following a string of negative headlines in the press, TLC decided to fire the pair, but Staehle claims there’s no truth to the report, explaining that it was their decision to leave the show.

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately. Our payments and income was not affected. TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation,” Staehle shared in an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 14.

“We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives. We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”

The reality star also updated fans on the police report that was filed against him before stressing that due to travel restrictions, and Martins having lost her green card, the two will be forced to stay put in Brazil until they can visit the embassy, which Staehle doesn’t believe will happen anytime soon given the health crisis.

“Update. The false allegations against we [sic] were withdrawn,” Staehle said. “We are currently in Brazil. Karine’s green card was stolen and the embassy is closed because of Covid19 so we will be have indefinitely [sic] until we can get her a boarding foil hopefully before her green card expires.”

Martins and Staehle are expected to welcome their second child, Ethan Martins, in February, which is why the couple is determined to get their relationship back on track following a string of nasty arguments and fights in recent months that have gotten so bad that the cops have had to intervene.

Martins hasn’t posted on her official Instagram page since June, but Staehle says that his wife is simply taking a break from social media “because of the extreme negativity” from others — and to say that their comments have affected the couple’s relationship would be an understatement.

Things are looking better for the couple now that they’ve squashed their differences, but from what Staehle has said, he and his wife won’t be returning to the show because of the current circumstances with COVID-19.