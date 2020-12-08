It’s officially over! Andy Cohen gushed over Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s exit from Vanderpump Rules shortly after they announced their exit from the show and said they have “quite a run.”

“I gotta talk about Jax and Brittany. I just have to say, I have to give it up to them,” Cohen, on Monday, December 7, on his SiriusXM Radio show. “Have you seen a run on a — specifically Jax — like, Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show.”

“He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don’t you think? That was an incredible run that they had.”

SCHEANA SHAY DEFENDS NEW ‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR MAX BOYENS AFTER HIS RACIST TWEETS SCANDAL

Despite all the onscreen drama over the past few years, Cohen gave kudos to Taylor for always being professional on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen because “he was always in the middle of some s**t storm on the show and we just would roast him mercilessly.”

“And he always took it like a man. He was a good sport.

“He would come on Watch What Happens Live and he would be, like, ‘How mean are you going to be to me today?’ And I would be like, ‘It’s bad.’ There was always stuff that we were confronting him about and he took it.”

‘VANDERPUMP RULES’ STAR BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT REVEALS WHY SHE’S WAITING TO GET PREGNANT

Although the couple will not be returning, Cohen is confident in the “solid cast” that is left for season nine. Both Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are pregnant, and James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are all set to return.

“When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited. I’m excited for there to be a shift,” Cohen explained.

The couple announced on Friday, December 4 that they will not be coming back for season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. As Cartwright is pregnant, we can imagine that the couple want to have time to spend with their little one.

Cartwright broke the news with a series of pictures from her time on the show and wrote that “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.”

JAX TAYLOR GETS NAUGHTY WITH STRIPPERS AT HIS BACHELOR PARTY — AND THEN LIES TO FIANCÉE BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT ABOUT IT

She continued: Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned.”

Taylor posted a similar caption along with some of the couple’s sweetest moments on the show and said that although “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” he and Cartwright will not be returning for another season.

Stassi Schroeder commented “Love you,” underneath Cartwright’s post. Chrishell Stause left several heart emojis, while Stephen McGee said “We love you and so happy for your future and family!!!!!”

Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired from Vanderpump Rules in June due to how they treated Faith Stowers when they called the police on Stowers in 2018 and wrongfully identified her as a criminal. They weren’t the only two to go as Bravo fired Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for racist behavior in the past.