It’s official — Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are expecting their first child together!

The couple, who got married in Kentucky in June 2019, announced the exciting news via Instagram on Monday, September 21.

In the snapshot, Cartwright, 31, showed off several sonograms while she was sitting on the stairs and holding her baby bump with Taylor, 41.

“Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon. 🥰💝,” Cartwright captioned the sweet picture.

Taylor also shared the photos on his Instagram, writing, “Sooooo …….. I am gonna be Dad 💟👶🏼.”

“We had been trying for around five months and we just can’t wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps … we were ready to go!” Cartwright, who is eleven weeks pregnant, told PEOPLE. “I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more.”

After their nuptials, Cartwright revealed that she was looking forward to becoming a mama one day.

“I cannot wait to be a mom and Jax cannot wait to be a dad,” she gushed. “He talks about it all the time. I think he’s getting more excited than I am even, which I never thought would be possible.”

Meanwhile, Taylor expressed that how his father — who passed away three years ago — influenced his life in many ways. “My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me,” he shared.”

“I can’t wait for all the school functions, sports, dance,” he added. “Whatever they want to do, I want to be a part of it. I can’t wait to just teach them things. I can’t wait to see them grow into who they are going to be and see what they will be passionate about.”

Even though Cartwright is fighting morning sickness, she is trying to enjoy every second of this journey.

“Hearing the heartbeat made my heart melt. I haven’t noticed any particular cravings, everything is just yummy!” the Bravo starlet revealed.

Meanwhile, Cartwright only has a girl’s moniker picked out so far. “I think I will continue to look at the baby name list until the day they are born!” she declared.

Congrats, you two!