trending in REALITY TV

Kyle Richards is hoping Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Denise Richards will stick around on the show long enough to deal with the affair drama surrounding herself and Brandi Glanville. Rumors that the Bold and the Beautiful star and the Drinking and Tweeting author hooked up first swirled in January.

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation