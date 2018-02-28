OMG, we do have a situation. A month before Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere, MTV has announced that it’s already renewed the reboot show for a second season!

Deadline confirmed the news, explaining that the network is ramping up its unscripted programming following the success of shows like Floribama Shore.

The original Jersey Shore cast, save for Sammi “Sweatheart” Giancola, has spent the past month filming Family Vacation in Miami. MTV let fans vote on the cast’s vacation destination, so odds are they’ll do the same for season two.

The show’s stars, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, shared the news on Instagram.

“HOLY S**T BALLS! Our show didn’t even air yet and we are already on to season 2! ALL THANKS TO THE FANS!” Snooki wrote. “We won’t disappoint you’re stuck with our hot mess a**es now.”

JWoww wrote a similar message as her bestie. “Holy s**t!! Our show didn’t even air yet and we are already on to season 2! THANKS TO ALL THE FANS!” she wrote, adding the hashtags “OlderButBetterThanEver #OGHereToStayB***H.”

Even Mike posted about the news. He may be facing prison time for pleading guilty to tax evasion, but it seems he still expects to attend the vacation part two! “COMING IN HOT,” he wrote on Instagram. “WE HAVE A SITUATION !! SEASON 2 JERSEY SHORE HAS BEEN GREEN LIT !!”

Are you surprised MTV has already renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a second season? Will you be watching? Sound off in the comments below!