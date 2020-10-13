E!’s long-running reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to end next year, and Khloé Kardashian is expressing her feelings about her 20 seasons on the show.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Kardashian termed the closure “really bittersweet,” and clarified that her family has positive feelings about the experience. “We absolutely love, love, love the show,” she stressed.

She further explained that the success of the show was not anything she or her family expected. “We were not even supposed to be on TV,” she noted. “Another show fell through, so we were filler for the network and we were told actually, ‘Don’t get too comfortable. You’re just filler.'”

Kardashian is quick to recognize the impact the series has had on her own — and her other family members’ — considerable success in outside ventures, such as fashion and cosmetics. Had they not been on the show and received so much media attention as a result? “I would think we would still have our stores to a degree, maybe our own clothing line within this store, something to do with fashion, but on a small scale,” she admitted. “Not something I would think global at all.”

Sister Kim Kardashian expressed similar gratitude for the hit series on her social media last month, upon the announcement the show would be drawing to an end. “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today,“ she wrote.

“I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

The show has spawned a remarkable 12 spin-off series on E!, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons, Khloé and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

Though the Kardashian family has seen great personal gain from their series throughout the years, OK! previously reported that ratings for the show itself were on the decline.

In fact, a source told OK! that the Kardashian-Jenner family was fired by E! because the network refused to shell out $150 million to the famous family for the next five years.

“The last deal Kris Jenner signed was in 2017 giving her and the family $30 million per season. That deal has expired, and greedy Kris wanted at least $40 million per season to continue even though ratings have been declining dramatically,” a source told OK!, adding that the “negotiations were going nowhere,” and “in the end, it was better for everyone to say goodbye.”