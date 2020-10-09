While Meghan Markle hopes to make it big in Hollywood, it seems she can’t even turn heads in a grocery store!

In a photo exclusively obtained by OK!, the Suits alum was seen shopping at Whole Foods with her security guard. In the photo, Markle was spotted waiting in line with her head down as those around her minded their own business. A fellow shopper explained the onlookers didn’t “seem all that interested in the former HRH, who was talking to other moms and very low key.”

The news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would be stepping away from their royal duties earlier this year. Following their shocking exit — which became known as the “Megxit” — the 39-year-old and Prince Harry decided to start a new life in the U.S.

After previously spending Christmas in Canada last year, the power couple moved to Los Angeles, Calif., in March with 1-year-old son Archie. However, the 36-year-old “absolutely hated” L.A. and the lack of privacy. The duo soon found their “place of peace” in Santa Barbara, Calif., where they moved into a $14.65 million mansion. “This is their permanent home,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air,” the insider dished. “It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus.”

Their “clear focus” includes leaving the royal family to become financially independent and rebranding themselves as Hollywood stars. Earlier in September, Markle and Harry signed a $150 million Netflix deal to form their own production company that will create “content that informs but also gives hope” and inspires new generations with “impactful content that unlocks action.” The actress and red-headed prince looked at the opportunity as a new “way of rebuilding their reputation.”

Since stepping into the royal spotlight, Markle has been receiving endless criticism and hate from the public. The American actress recently turned to pal Victoria Beckham for advice on how to tune out the haters amid their big move to the States.

“[Victoria]’s urged Meghan to shut down the critics and prove her authenticity by showing the side only her loved ones get to see and to reveal the real her,” a source told Closer magazine about what the singer told her friend.

When people are able to see a celebrity as a real person, it “could make people think twice about attacking her and tug on their heartstrings by showing the public how deeply the backlash affects her and Harry on an emotional level,” the insider shared.

From the looks of it, people think Markle is just an ordinary person.