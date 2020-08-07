Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo was in tears on Friday outside a courtroom in Brooklyn after her husband was sentenced to five years in prison for felony possession of a gun.

D’Avanzo was in the courtroom as federal Judge Rachel Kovner sentenced her husband, Lee D’Avanzo to 64 months in lockup – well more than what prosecutors asked for – citing his lengthy criminal history as cause for the harsh sentencing.

“The defendant had two guns in the house with his kids, and they were loaded with hollow-point ammunition,” the judge said. “At the time, there was other contraband in the house.”

Judge Kovner added: “He has six prior convictions, including two prior federal convictions,” she said, citing a marijuana conspiracy and a racketeering and money laundering conspiracy on D’Avanzo’s record.

“He violated supervised release with a burglary offense, breaking into a bank and trying to get into a vault with high speed drills … Two prior sentences of approximately 60 months were not sufficient to deter the defendant from serious crimes.”

D’Avanzo, 44, who starred on the hit VH1 reality show for six seasons had previously written a letter to the judge oh behalf of her husband, pleading for leniency, describing him as an “amazing father” to their two daughters.

“He never missed a soccer game and was very much involved in our kids school work and any activities they were involved in. He is a family man and is missed!” the reality star wrote.

“He has a family that is fully supporting him and hoping he comes home soon.”

Lee D’Avanzo’s sentencing was the first in-person hearing to take place at the Brooklyn Federal Court since March, when the courthouse went fully virtual in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quick-tempered Drita, was among the original cast of Mob Wives when the series premiered in 2011 alongside Carla Facciolo, Renee Graziano and Karen Gravano – the daughter of famed mobster Sammy the Bull.

The show followed the lives of the women residing in Staten Island, whose family members and husbands had been arrested and imprisoned for crimes in connection with the Mafia.

On her bio page for the show D’Avanzo is described as ‘tough as nails’ and struggles to ‘control her anger’.