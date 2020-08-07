Denise Richards’ future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is uncertain after rumors began circulating that she quit the hit reality show amid accusations that her and cast-mate Brandi Glanville had a secret hookup.

Garcelle Beauvais for one is hoping that Richards will return to RHOBH following an extremely tense season.

Beauvais, 53, opened up about the Season 10 drama on Sirius XM’s EW Live, saying “I hope so” when asked if Richards would be back.

“She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,'” Beauvais said.

Although Beauvais and Richards started officially working together on the hit Bravo TV show this season, the two have known each other for years in Hollywood.

Beauvais admitted that she feels “scared” about returning for another season after Lisa Rinna told her at the reunion that things will only intensify for the housewife.

“Rinna said, ‘Your first season is always nice and pleasant and the second one they come for you. And I said ‘Is that a warning?’ and she said ‘Yes!’ So I’m a little scared,” Beauvais shared, and girl, so are we.

The newcomer has seen just how bad things can get for a housewife during their second season. Throughout season 10 – Richards’ second season on the series – things have been quite intense for the Wild Things star.

Beauvais also addressed the mysterious cease-and-desist order previously mentioned by Rinna.

“Some people got it. I did not get a cease and desist. It’s amazing that she was able to do that honestly,” Beauvais continued, adding that it will be brought up at the upcoming reunion, which was taped Thursday.

“Rinna’s gonna bring it up,” Garcelle said.

Last month, in a cryptic post shared to her Instagram story Rinna blasted the season 10 reunion taping as “bulls—.”

“Reunion was bulls— today,” said Rinna, 57. “I’ve never said that in 6 years.”

“I guess cease and desists work,” she added.

Fans were puzzled as to what cease-and-desist Rinna was referring to, but in the trailer for this season, Rinna accused her old friend of sending one.

Beauvais shared that the season 10 reunion will be a tense one for the ladies.

“No one talked,” Garcelle told SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw. “Apparently some of them got together afterwards but me and Sutton [Stracke] weren’t invited.”

In regards to Richards, Beauvais claims she remains “team Denise” when it comes to the affair allegations.

“I mean, she’s been my friend for a long time. So how do you not stay loyal to a friend of yours?” she said. “I don’t really know Brandi that well. So if I’m going to stand with someone, I’m going to stand with someone who is a friend of mine.”

Richards has adamantly denied the claims. Things got a little more confusing when Richards revealed Glanville had claimed she slept with other women in their group on the latest episode of RHOBH.

“[Brandi] knew s— that happened in Santa Barbara. She knew about the little tiffs. Someone else was sharing things with her. She knew stuff that I did not know. She shared a lot of personal stuff about a lot of people that are involved with this group. I will not repeat it,” Richards said.

“And by the way, Brandi has said that she’s had sex with every single woman she’s come in contact with, including some of the people from this group. I’m not joking.”

Rinna quickly shut down Richards, accusing her of trying to “deflect.”

“I don’t think Brandi Glanville has ever said she’s had sex with me,” she told Richards. “Don’t say that! Don’t even put that out there.”

RHOBH airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.