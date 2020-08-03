Season 16 of The Bachelorette hasn’t even finished filming and it’s already taking its viewers on a dramatic and wild ride. After casting Clare Crawley cast as the oldest bachelorette yet and a production halt due to COVID-19, rumors are swirling the lead wants to leave the show in the middle of filming and now could be replaced.

Over the weekend Reddit and Twitter exploded with suspicions that Tayshia Adams is set to replace Crawley as she has already fallen in love– after 12 days- with contestant Dale Moss and wants out.

Representatives from ABC have not responded to Vanity Fair after they requested comment on the matter.

A Reddit user posted that The Bachelorette canceled their arranged future plans and producers allegedly called 29-year-old Adams to replace 39-year-old Crawley. The Reddit spoilers also claim that Adams is already at the La Quinta hotel, where filming has been taking place.

From there, word started to spread, and Bachelor nation began doing what they do best, finding out everything there is to know about the current drama and rumors.

According to Daily Mail, a source said that the producers called and asked the not chosen contestants to come to the resort near Palm Springs within 24 hours, even though filming had already begun. Current bachelorette Crawley and her current contestants of very young men have been quarantining and filming at the resort due to safety precautions during the pandemic.

The anonymous source said, “When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

Bachelor nation is going crazy trying to figure it if these alleged rumors are true. To stir the pot even more, last Friday, Reality Steve interviewed Demi Burnett during an Instagram live chat asking about these alleged rumors.

Former Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise contestant said she had been out of the loop but tried contacting her friend, however, none of her texts went through. It was suggested that Adams’ phone may have been turned off for an extended period of time, possibly because she has been filming and preparing to take over the bachelorette role.

Adams’ last social media post was four days ago. The photo was a shadow of her outside wearing a hat with the caption: “The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say.”

Both Adams and Burnett had been vying for Colton Underwood’s heart during season 23, and their friendship continued when both women joined season six of Bachelor In Paradise.

Burnett commented on the speculation saying, “This is the most random thing,” she continued. “She was wonderful [on Bachelor In Paradise] and I became really good friends with her and I love her so much.”

While Adams made it to the finale of The Bachelor, Underwood ultimately rejected both finalists, Adams and Hannah Godwin, to jump the fence and be with his love, Cassie Randolph.

Underwood and Randolph have recently broken up and gone their separate ways. As for Adams, maybe it’s time for her to get her happily ever after on The Bachelorette.