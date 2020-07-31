Just 12 days into filming season 16 of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley has already fallen in love with contestant Dale Moss, according to a source.

The source disclosed to Life & Style that “she told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show.” The producers were apparently “blindsided” when the reality star refused to leave her room during filming and are scrambling trying to pick up the pieces from when it all went wrong.

The 39-year-old reality star has had a rocky start from the beginning of her Bachelorette journey. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the ABC show had to push back the start date. Once production was able to begin, the leading lady and her army of young men were set to film at a quarantined location in Palm Springs.

Prior to her alleged new love with contestant Moss, the show received a ton of backlash when the names of the contestants were first revealed. Despite the bachelorette being the oldest in the show’s history, her contestants mostly fell in the age category of just being old enough to legally drink.

Crowley, who joined The Bachelorette for the sole purpose of finding love, had already called out contestants who she felt were in it for the wrong reasons, like money and fame.

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season … you are in it for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime,” the California native tweeted before filming even began.

Hopefully, for Crowley, she will finally get the fairytale ending that she has been seeking. After The Bachelor season 18 ending, where Juan Pablo didn’t give her the final rose, and her failed luck on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, she feels she has finally found the one, according to the source.

The 31-year-old former NFL player has already won over the bachelorette’s heart. With Moss’s athletic background and job as a model, philanthropist, and host and global ambassador for the Special Olympics, you can’t blame Crowley for calling it quits for him.