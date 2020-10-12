Let’s get it on … or not? Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry claims that her estranged ex Javi Marroquin tried to hook up with her in a dramatic new clip for the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2.

On Tuesday's episode of #TeenMom2, Kailyn faces drama when she plans her next drop-off. pic.twitter.com/GDTh3msYHn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 11, 2020

“Last week, I asked Jo [Rivera] and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges. They originally agreed but now Javi’s giving me a hard time,” Lowry says in the clip shared to the show’s official Twitter account.

MAMA MADNESS! THE 10 BIGGEST ‘TEEN MOM’ SCANDALS OF ALL TIME

Lowry speaks to the producer about her ex’s reaction, noting that he was “cool” with the arrangement at first but then everything changed. “He texted me and was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren [Comeau],'” she says. “I leave her alone. I don’t talk about her … You agreed to meet me halfway but now, because it’s not convenient for you, you’re not gonna do it?”

The Pride Over Pity author then reveals that Marroquin tried to “f**k” her in a “Wawa parking lot” while his girlfriend was home with their son.

Lowry then shows the producer a slew of recent text messages from Marroquin, where he apparently asked to “slide” through for a hookup. “You’re willing to come to Middletown to f**k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son?” she continued.

TAKING A LOOK AT THE BEST TEEN MOM ALUM CLAP BACKS TO HATERS

“Or even meet me halfway to get your son? I really thought we were good for a little while,” she added.

Lowry and Marroquin tied the knot in September 2012. The couple split in 2016 and share 6-year-old son Lincoln. The MTV personality also shares 10-year-old son Isaac with ex Rivera as well as 2-year-old son Lux and newborn Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry has always had a rocky relationship with her exes when it comes to coparenting. OK! recently reported that the reality star and Rivera were going to therapy to work on their issues.

Lowry acknowledged that she and Rivera have a tumultuous relationship, but they both want the best for their son, Isaac. “We both want him to be a happy, successful, stable adult,” she said in a recent episode.

DOWN HOME DEBOERS! TEEN MOM’S CHELSEA HOUSKA & COLE DEBOER BUILD THEIR DREAM FAMILY FARMHOUSE — PHOTOS

In her book Hustle and Heart, Lowry revealed the real reason why the former high school sweethearts split. Lowry wrote that she “wasn’t satisfied by the life we were sharing, the constant fights or my growing suspicion that he was cheating on me.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday, October 13, on MTV.