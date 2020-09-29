Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Goes To Therapy With Ex Jo Rivera — Find Out Why!

Making it work for the kids! Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry is giving her relationship with ex Jo Rivera another shot — sort of.

In a sneak peek of the new episode, which premieres on Tuesday, September 29, it shows Lowry deciding to give therapy a try so she and Rivera can work on their coparenting skills.

“I try to give my kids the strong family unit that I didn’t get growing up, but when Jo and I are having issues it makes it a lot harder,” Lowry said. “I’m really glad our counseling session is this week.”

While the Pride Over Pity author is talking with her friend Natalie, she reveals Rivera came up with the idea to seek professional help.

“Jo texted me and asked me if I wanted to go to a therapy session with him,” she told her pal. “Jo and I are not on the same page about any type of parenting.”

“There’s no consistency, which is something I didn’t have from my mom and my dad,” the TV personality added. “[Jo] is so adamant about keeping the weeks what they are but he’s so lenient with other things. He has a lot of built-up animosity and resentment and whatever else toward me.”

The MTV star acknowledged that she and Rivera have a tumultuous relationship, but they both want the best for their son, Isaac. “We both want him to be a happy, successful, stable adult,” she said.

When it comes to what Lowry is hoping to achieve in therapy, she wants to “address the concerns” that she has. Ultimately, she hopes it doesn’t turn into Rivera telling her “all the reasons why he hates” her.

Lowry and Rivera appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010 when the two were expecting their first child, Isaac. The pair — who were high school sweethearts — found out she had a bun in the oven in their teens. Subsequently, Lowry graduated from school early and moved into Rivera’s family home due to her strained relationship with her mom.

In her book Hustle and Heart Lowry revealed the real reason why the former flames split. Lowry “wasn’t satisfied by the life we were sharing, the constant fights or my growing suspicion that he was cheating on me,” she wrote.

Lowry also shares son Lincoln Marshall, 6, with ex Javi Marroquin and Lux Russell, 2, and Creed, 2 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.