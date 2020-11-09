Buckingham Palace rejected Prince Harry’s request to have a wreath of poppies laid at the national memorial in London for those who have fallen in war for Remembrance Day.

Courtiers turned down the request as he no longer represents the royal family, The Sunday Times reported. This goes to show just how estranged Harry is from his family after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties in March.

During the ceremony on Sunday, November 8, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, laid a wreath for Queen Elizabeth II, and one for himself. Prince William also left a tribute.

The red-headed royal served in the army for ten years and embarked on two tours of Afghanistan. He would have been in the U.K for Remembrance Day, but his travel plans were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, he would have made a tribute with his military comrades, PEOPLE reported.

Instead, Harry was involved in a podcast with other veterans and spoke about what his uniform meant to him. In “Declassified,” which was released on Sunday, he spoke about the tradition of wearing a poppy to pay tribute to veterans and said he does it for “the soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn’t. The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan, those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn’t come home.”

“I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family. These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph,” he shared.

Harry plans to instill the same values that he learned during his decade-long military career into his everyday life and pass them onto his 1-year-old son, Archie.

“Service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos. It’s what happens in the darkness, it’s what happens when people aren’t looking. It’s what happens on and off the battlefield. It’s about carrying out our duty as soldiers,” he said. “For me as a father, a husband and as a human being, it’s about how we uphold these values in every aspect of our lives.”

Representatives for Prince Harry declined to comment to PEOPLE, and Buckingham Palace had no comment.

Harry and Markle are currently residing in California after they distanced themselves from the royal family. The pair is also giving up their royal titles and are not relying on their family for income anymore.

“Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they walked away from the royal family, and now they are going to do it again — by rejecting the Duke and Duchess title that Queen Elizabeth II gave them as a wedding gift,” a source told OK! in September. “They both want to renegotiate their deal to leave the royal family. Really, they want to tear it up.”

An insider added that he is ready to walk away from the U.K. “He can never see the day when he and his family would return to England. He is happy about the massive deal he and Meghan have signed with Netflix, finally making him financially independent from his family.”