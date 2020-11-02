It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be returning home to the royal family for Christmas amid Meghan’s court battle delay.

“It is unlikely the Duke and Duchess will be traveling before the end of the year because the focus had been the trial in January,” a spokesperson told the Sunday Times. “As that is no longer happening, there are no plans to travel at the moment, but any travel plans will be kept under review.”

12 THINGS WE’VE LEARNED FROM THE NEW MEGHAN, HARRY TELL-ALL

The Duke, 36, and Duchess, 39, of Sussex planned to head back over the pond with their son Archie in December ahead of the Suits alum’s privacy trial. The trial — which will last between eight to 10 days — was supposed to start in early January at the High Court in London. However, after the judge granted Meghan’s request to delay the trial until next fall for a “confidential” reason, Harry and Meghan’s plans changed.

This will be the second Christmas the Hollywood couple celebrated away from the royal family. The couple took their son to Canada last November for what was said to be a break from their royal duties. Soon after, Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping away from their senior royal duties in January. They officially stepped down in March before moving to California.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

As they begin to start their lives over in the U.S., Meghan is dealing with the lawsuit she filed against the Mail on Sunday‘s publishers, Associated Newspapers. She is suing the outlet for publishing a private letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018. While Meghan and her legal team consider the fall 2021 push backdate a win, her father is less than pleased with the change.

Thomas explained that he wanted the trial done “as quickly as possible” due to his declining health and wants to travel to London for the trial. “I am 76-years-old and as a result of my heart condition and surgery I am on blood thinners which have had an effect on my breathing. I am unable to walk far or up many stairs,” Thomas revealed in a statement regarding the case via Daily Beast. “I am a realist and I could die tomorrow.”

WHAT CELEB IS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE‘S NEWEST NEIGHBOR? SEE HER GLAM DIGS!

While the duo won’t be with the royal family during the holiday, they’ve already made Christmas plans with some A-list pals. Harry and Meghan will be hosting their first Christmas soirée with guests David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee.

“Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” a source close to the duo dished to The Mirror. The actress is “really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.”

“I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now,” the source added of Harry and Meghan’s strained relationship with the royal family.

SEX CLAIMS, FIERY INTERVIEWS & FAMILY TROUBLES: PRINCE ANDREW’S BIGGEST SCANDALS

The news of their Christmas plans follows the release of royal biographer Robert Lacey‘s new book Battle of Brothers: William & Harry – The Inside Story of a Family. The book looks into the behind-the-scenes tension between Harry and older brother Prince William over the years. The brothers — who are now “separate entities,” according to the biography — have parted ways with no talk of reconciliation.

It seems the power couple has a lot on their plate as they deal with court battles, family feuds and preparation for their first Christmas soirée!