Fans of Netflix series The Crown — which presents a fictionalized storyline based on the Royal Family’s doings — may be taking things just a tad too seriously.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles have been forced to turn off comments on their latest Twitter post about the Duchess’ charity work, following a flow of abusive comments from those who apparently have been watching the show and not approving of its particular interpretation regarding the pair’s relationship.

The series presents in its recently debuted Season 4 the idea that Charles had been having an affair with Parker Bowles throughout the duration of his marriage to Princess Diana, which by most accounts is not an entirely factual angle, but still managed to get a lot of fans hot under the collar.

The tweet, posted by Clarence House — the account that shares updates regarding the couple’s doings — on November 24 read: “The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of @EmmausUK, recently joined a video call with staff and formerly homeless residents of @EmmausBrighton, known as companions, to discuss the challenges faced by the charity as a result of the coronavirus crisis.”

Only users who the Clarence House account follows are currently able to reply to the tweet, apparently due to a barrage of cruel responses attempting to belittle Parker Bowles. “The world hates you,” stated one reply. “Princess Diana forever.”

The new season — which premiered on Sunday, November 15 — has caused an uproar after royal insiders and analysts were angered by the inaccurate representations of the royal family and their private relationships.

Charles’ pals said they are shocked that Netflix is “trolling the Royals on a Hollywood budget.” As one said, “There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories — it’s all very two-dimensional… The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened.”

Prince William, 38, is also “none too pleased” with the portrayal of his parents, according to an insider. “He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”