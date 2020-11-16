While they are considered to be in the royal family, both Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were not greeted with open arms.

After the season 4 premiere of The Crown, fans were quick to notice the similarities in Diana’s royal treatment to that of the Hollywood actress’. The newest season of the Netflix show focuses on Prince Charles‘ romance with Diana while he continued his infamous affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Naturally, Netflix users flocked to Twitter to compare how the two ladies adjusted to being part of the royal family.

“The Royal Family treated Diana so horribly because they were jealous of her light. Decades later they did the same to Meghan,” one user wrote. “Charles and Camilla are the END of the ‘fairytale’ that was the monarchy in modern days … Camila should be ashamed of herself for treating Diana the way she did! Will and Kate are of the same cut and not far behind with their treatment for Harry and Meghan!! #TheCrown,” another person said.

Another user added: “Just finished S4 of #TheCrown Basically what they did to Diana is what they tried to do with Meghan, but with a heaping of a spoonful of racist s**t added … totally understand why they left and it’s clear from generations before.”

“These folks wanted to do EXACTLY the same thing to Meghan that they did to Diana and the same to Harry as they did Margaret. What a horrid family that never learns. History just keeps repeating itself. #TheCrown,” a third person fumed, while another echoed, “Look how the royal family treated harry’s mother Diana … no wonder Harry took Meghan out of that toxic environment #TheCrown.”

The Suits alum has been a royal pariah since she began dating Prince Harry in 2016. Prince William and other royal members were skeptical of Harry’s whirlwind relationship with the California native from the start. The tension between Harry and Meghan and the royal family continued to worsen after the duo stepped away from their royal duties earlier this year to move to the West Coast.

The Crown portrays Diana as a heartbroken and lonely young woman who received anything but a fairy-tale ending. The royal family appeared to isolate Diana as she battled a lengthy eating disorder, while Charles carried on with his affair. The Prince of Wales and Diana wed in 1981 and separated 15 years later. Eight years after Diana tragically died in a car crash, her ex-husband went on to marry Duchess Camilla in 2005.

Emma Corrin — the actress who plays Princess Diana — previously opened up about the direct comparison she sees between Diana and Meghan. “You just want to shake these tabloids and say, can’t you see history repeating itself?” the 24-year-old said. “The coldness, the traditions, and the expectations of behavior … I don’t think she expected that. I think she expected to join a family.”

The new season — which premiered on Sunday, November 15 — has caused an uproar after royal insiders and analysts were angered by the inaccurate representations of the royal family and their private relationships.

Charles’ pals said they are shocked that Netflix is “trolling the Royals on a Hollywood budget.” Prince William, 38, is also “none too pleased” with the portrayal of his parents, according to an insider. “He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”