Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed up for the Time 100 virtual event, but the red-headed royal appeared off during their speaking engagement.

Judy James, a body language expert, told FEMAIL that she expressed concerns about Harry’s state of mind and all the cues he gave during his virtual appearance at the event.

According to James, Harry’s body language showed that he was “uncomfortable.” He also seemed to be aware that Meghan’s interview might have unfavorable consequences with their already-tense relationship with the royal family.

NETFLIX NOT ENOUGH? PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE LOOKING FOR MORE WORK

Speaking on the significance of their appearance, James said that the Sussexes “appear to prefer to dress their more rebellious acts up in an appearance of friendly, down-to-earth normality.”

She added that it might take some time for other people to realize that their fashion sense can be “game-changing for the royal firm.”

James also explained how Harry’s body language showed that he gave Meghan the lead — especially around the physical space they shared during the interview, which took place in the backyard of their Santa Barbara, Calif., home. Meghan taking charge could mean that it was quite a calculated move on Harry’s part.

“It’s possible he still needs to look like the guest rather than the host here to avoid looking like someone who is lecturing on a subject that doesn’t personally involve him,” she said. “The fall-out effect can be counter-intuitive, as when Obama lectured U.K. voters about Brexit and possibly pushed voting in favor of Brexit despite the U.S. president being very popular in the U.K.”

Harry’s discomfort, as per James, peaked when he urged Americans to vote.

MEGHAN & HARRY BACKLASH — TRUMP SLAMS DUCHESS, WHILE PALACE CREATES DISTANCE

“His distraction rituals seem to reflect that and hint at some levels of discomfort. His mouth pulls into a partial Oxbow mouth shape in a micro-gesture that could signal some slight regret,” she added.

James went on to explain how Harry’s knees “splayed” to suggest that he was confident, but it was only a “truncated” gesture as his legs were locked together at the ankle. The tension in his eyes seemed to signify the build-up of distraction signals.

“Like nail-biting, knuckle-cracking can be a displacement or self-attack ritual that occurs when you can’t attack the person you are angry with,” James added.

SHOTS FIRED! PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON REACT TO MEGHAN MARKLE SNUB CLAIMS

Clearly, the couple has been keeping busy these days. OK! previously reported that Meghan and Harry, who recently inked a $150 million production deal with Netflix, are also booking lucrative speaking engagements, bound by a set of airtight parameters.

The two — who share son Archie, 16 months — seem determined to establish financial independence — especially after they finally paid back $3 million of U.K. taxpayer money for their elaborate renovation of Frogmore Cottage.