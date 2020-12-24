The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their 2020 family Christmas card and we can’t help but notice Archie’s red locks like his father’s.

The Christmas card was released by animal welfare organization Mayhew who thanked the couple for their support over the year.

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” Mayhew wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, December 23. “From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas.”

The quirky card was a painting of a photo snapped by Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, which showed the couple sitting in their garden. Prince Harry was in the doorway of Archie’s playhouse and held his son while Markle sat on the ground next to him. Keeping up with the animal theme, their two dogs Pula and Guy also made their way into the card.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card reads.

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” a representative for the Sussexes told PEOPLE.

“Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free,” a source PEOPLE earlier in the year. “The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time.”

However, social media couldn’t help but notice the infant’s red locks. “King Archie is has red hair like is daddy,” one user wrote. “This is such a heartfelt illustrated Xmas card that looks like a painting. Kudos to Meghan & Harry for donating to the Mayhew and other charities. The Sussexes are true forces for good and I hope they’ll have a wonderful holiday season with their adorable son and Ms. Doria,” another said.

The couple is a big fan of charity so it’s no surprise their Christmas card was sent to one. Meghan and Harry have been working on their project Archewell which is “an organization committed to creating compassionate communities online and off, to serve our collective wellbeing.”

The couple hasn’t officially launched the venture yet but have been working hard behind the scenes and Markle said that they had donated to several charities throughout the year.

“From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us,” she wrote.

They released their first Christmas card as a royal couple in 2018 which was a gorgeous snap from their wedding reception at Frogmore House, and in 2019 they shared their first card with Archie from Vancouver Island in Canada.

According to PEOPLE, the Sussexes are excited to spend their first Christmas in their new California home and will be joined by Ragland for the holidays. As they prepared for Christmas, Prince Harry was even mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman!

Across the pond, the royal family will have a smaller Christmas than usual as Queen Elizabeth II canceled the annual royal Sandringham celebration and will instead spend Christmas with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle due to the coronavirus pandemic.