It’s a Christmas miracle! It appears Prince William and Prince Harry have finally held up their white flags and called a truce just in time for the holidays.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton said the brothers have been on better terms — and even exchanged Christmas gifts — months after the 36-year-old and wife Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal duties, causing a strain on the brothers’ relationship. Morton told The Sun: “[Harry] plans to speak to his father and brother over Christmas.”

The gift-giving news comes after royal expert Katie Nicholl said, “it’s no secret that there were great tensions and great difficulties” in William and Harry’s relationship, as the duo had an “unbreakable bond between them” prior to Harry and Meghan’s royal exit.

“I don’t think they will ever be close the way that they were, but there has been nine months now since Megxit,” the royal expert dished. “I think relations are better between them.” Nicholl added that the sons of late Princess Diana talk and Zoom and will “chat over the holidays,” as “there is friendly contact.” Still, she added, “But it’s not what it was.”

Morton claimed Harry and Meghan sent William, Kate Middleton and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis gifts and personalized messages after shopping near their home in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apparently mirrored the gesture, sending gifts to Harry, Meghan and son Archie.

While Harry seemingly left for California on a bad note with his older brother, William appears ready to put the past behind him. As OK! previously reported, the 38-year-old was said to be “blindsided” and “incredibly hurt” when he found out his younger brother and Meghan were actually going through with their departure in March. According to royal historian Robert Lacey — who wrote Battle of Brothers: William & Harry — The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult — William said at the time: “I put my arm around my brother all our lives, and I can’t do it anymore. We’re separate entities.”

Though Harry and Meghan were possibly going to travel back over the pond to be with the royals for the holidays, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on those plans. But not all holiday traditions will cease! It has been reported that Harry and Meghan will release an official Christmas photo, despite no longer being senior members of the royal family.

The power couple is set to debut their holiday photo alongside a special holiday podcast via their production company, Archewell Audio, which was created through their new deal with Spotify. The festive special will feature “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year,” according to the Sussex’s recently released statement about their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

William and his family will be spending the holidays with grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles at Sandringham. OK! exclusively learned that “the queen couldn’t be happier to have the children around. They are all delightful and engaging, and exactly what the family needs after a terribly challenging 2020.”