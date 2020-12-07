The Duke of Sussex may not need his $150M Netflix deal after all after, as a job in sales seems to be calling his name. An excited 5-year-old hilariously mistook Prince Harry for a Christmas tree salesman, asking Harry for help in finding the perfect tree.

The mix up occurred when Harry and Meghan Markle stopped at a pop-up stand, called Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees & Pumpkin Patch, to buy holiday decorations near their Montecito, Calif., mansion.

“There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is,” James Almaguer, a real Christmas tree salesman who witnessed the incident, tweeted from his private account, according to the Daily Mail. “They seem like very nice people honestly,” he added. “Meghan sounds very kind and Harry sounded and acted like a chill lad honestly. I’m really glad they liked our trees. We got the best we could get. Very appreciative.”

The pop-up stand is located about eight miles away from their $14.65M home in the celeb-filled Montecito community. The power couple is preparing for their first Christmas in their new family home — which they purchased over the summer after stepping away from their royal duties in March.

The lovebirds planned to head back over the pond to celebrate the holidays with the royal family, but the coronavirus put a pause in those plans. This will be the second year Harry and Meghan spent Christmas away from the royals; the family of three rented a home on Vancouver Island in Canada last year for the holidays. This year, Harry and Meghan will enjoy Christmas with 18-month-old son Archie and a few celeb pals in the States.

While the 36-year-old loves his new Hollywood life, he apparently still misses the holiday traditions he grew up with. “Everyone would get together for a game of soccer, dress up for a formal family dinner and exchange gag gifts on Christmas Day,” an insider exclusively told OK!. “But at the end of the day, he knows safety must come first.”

Despite her husband’s upset, Meghan, 39, plans to make the holidays extra special for her hubby this year. “She’s planning some socially distanced get-togethers with close friends like the Clooneys and, of course, her mom Doria [Ragland], who will be spoiling Harry with presents and love,” the source added. Close pals David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee also plan to see their pals, as they continue their house hunt in Harry and Meghan’s community.

The holidays come at a hectic time for the royal turned Hollywood couple. They are currently dealing with backlash for their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, after the streaming service depicted Harry’s parents’ — Prince Charles and Princess Diana — relationship in a poor light. While royal insiders said they should abandon their Hollywood deal, Harry and Meghan have remained silent about the controversial matter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously signed the Netflix deal — which allows the couple to be financially independent from the royal family — in September.