The holiday season will look a little different for Prince Harry this year. Despite ever-changing reports on whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return home to the U.K. next month, this looks to be Harry’s first holidays in California — and an OK! source says that’s the way his wife, Meghan Markle, wants it.

“Originally, the plan was for Harry to travel to England around Christmas time — and Meghan reluctantly agreed, though she was far from happy with the idea,” reveals a royal insider. As OK! previously reported, Meghan’s court battle with Associated Newspapers in the U.K. was to begin in January (right after the holiday season), but the former Suits actress won a bid to have the trial against the Mail on Sunday pushed back to fall 2021.

With that, a spokesperson told the Sunday Times: “It is unlikely the Duke and Duchess will be traveling before the end of the year because the focus had been the trial in January. As that is no longer happening, there are no plans to travel at the moment, but any travel plans will be kept under review.”

However, as coronavirus cases continue to rise, everyone (including the parents of 18-month-old Archie) is being extra cautious. Says OK!‘s royal source, “With new travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19, she’s told him there’s no way they’re leaving California, end of story.”

Though it’s been reported that Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, and others in the royal fold seems beyond repair, the source said the 36-year-old was actually looking forward to seeing some of his family across the pond, especially the elderly. “His grandparents [Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip] are in their mid to late nineties now. Time with them is so precious,” the source said.

And while he loves his life in America with Meghan, 39, and his son, he misses the holiday traditions he grew up with. “Everyone would get together for a game of soccer, dress up for a formal family dinner and exchange gag gifts on Christmas Day,” the insider continues. “But at the end of the day, he knows safety must come first.”

However, Meghan is trying to make this year extra special for her handsome hubby. “She’s planning some socially distanced get-togethers with close friends like the Clooneys and, of course, her mom Doria [Ragland], who will be spoiling Harry with presents and love,” shares the insider.

As OK! previously reported, close pals David Foster and Katharine McPhee are also house hunting in their hood — and a holiday celebration with their favorite couple may be in order!