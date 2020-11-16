One month prior to her tragic death in 1997, Princess Diana met with Tina Brown — then editor of The New Yorker — and Vogue’s Anna Wintour for dinner at the Four Seasons in New York, where she revealed that she and Prince Charles were “on the best terms.”

“Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace and they would have tea and a sort of rueful exchange. They even had some laughs together,” Brown told The Daily Telegraph.

While the Princess of Wales understood that Camilla Parker Bowles was the love of Charles’ life, Brown revealed that Diana told her she would have rekindled her relationship with her ex-husband if she could. “She said to me at that lunch that she would go back to Charles in a heartbeat if he wanted her,” Brown said.

Diana was just 19 years old when she married Prince Charles at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London in 1981. The couple welcomed their first son, Prince William, in 1982, followed by Prince Harry in 1984.

Their relationship was plagued with infidelity rumors on both sides, and the two called it quits in 1996.

It was reported that the Prince Charles never got over his former girlfriend Camilla. The duo eventually rekindled their relationship and got married in 2005.

While still married to Charles, Diana famously uttered the words, “there were three of us in this marriage so it was crowded” during an interview.

Brown told The Daily Telegraph that Diana was lonely after her divorce from Charles. “She still wished that her marriage could have survived,” Brown said, adding that she thought they “would have made a great team.”

Charles and Diana had a rocky relationship from the start. OK! previously reported that on the night before their wedding day, Prince Charles told his soon-to-be wife that he “didn’t love her.”

“I think Charles didn’t want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana,” astrologer Penny Thornton, who was interviewed on ITV’s The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, said.

“She didn’t want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding,” Thornton added.