The Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their Archewell website… but it comes with a twist!

OK! has exclusively learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have still not officially obtained the trademark for Archewell. A letter was sent to the couple’s attorney back in June granting the trademark, but informing the pair that their application was missing a necessary signature. That letter then stated that the two had six months to remedy this error before their trademark went from “live” to “dead.” This means they now have just five weeks to get their application in order or else risk losing their trademark.

OK! can also report that the two were not always sold on Archewell and also applied to trademark Archeway. That trademark, however, is already associated with a popular American brand, which may explain why they opted to drop it in the end.

The home page of Archewell — which offers a neutral taupe background — provides the dictionary definition of “Arche,” which is defined as a Greek word meaning “source of action,” and “Well,” which means “a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.” They initially filed paperwork to register the organization in March.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters,” the royal-turned-Hollywood couple said in a statement at the time. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

The homepage for their not-for-profit foundation also invites viewers to receive updates and emails from the site about Archewell activities and initiatives. The site gives a Beverly Hills, Calif. postal address and the Archewell email address.

The landing page for their philanthropic website went public on Tuesday, October 20. The duo decided to launch on this day to coincide with Harry and Meghan’s special edition of TIME100 Talks. While in the comfort of their $14.65M new California home, the pair invited speakers to discuss the Internet’s effects on critical issues of racial justice, gender equity, climate change and mental health. The power couple also discussed solutions to making online platforms a safer space.

The red-headed prince, 36, and the Suits alum, 39, have been living in California since their big move to the U.S. in March. They announced they would be stepping away from their senior royal duties months prior. While they tried living in Los Angeles, the Duke absolutely hated the lack of privacy in the bustling city. The happy couple — along with son Archie — now reside in the celeb-filled Monetico Community in Santa Barbara, Calif., where they have been quarantining and working on their business plans.

The power couple previously signed a $150M Netflix deal in the beginning of September to start up their own production company. They hope to use their platform to help positively influence the younger generations.