Members of the royal family changed their Instagram and Twitter photos ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II (@theroyalfamily), Kate Middleton and Prince William (@kensingtonroyal), and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles (@clarencehouse) changed out their regular pictures for photos of themselves wearing poppies and laying wreaths. The poppy is the trademark of The Royal British Legion.

It should be noted that @sussexroyal, the account used by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals, has not been changed. The account has not been active since March 30.

The official Royal Family account shows the Queen, 94, wearing her five poppies.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s page is using a photo of the couple at the Manchester Cenotaph in 2016.

Charles and Camilla’s page is using a photo of the two at a service in Canada during their 2009 Royal Tour.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of honoring the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for their country in a statement last week. “It’s important that the country can continue to come together to remember the sacrifice of those who have died in the service of their country and we will ensure that Remembrance Sunday is appropriately commemorated while protecting public health,” the spokesperson said.

“We are certainly not canceling Remembrance Sunday events but we must be mindful of the risks such events pose, especially to veterans who are often elderly,” they added. “What we are saying to local authorities in England is that they may organise remembrance services but they should be outside and social distance should be maintained.”

While the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance will still take place this year, only a small group of guests will be invited. The guests include senior royals, politicians and military veterans and 80 VIPs — including veterans and Armed Forces personnel. The rest of the country will have to watch on BBC One.

The Prince of Wales, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, will pay their respects during the annual London service from the Royal Albert Hall, which will also be aired on BBC One.

The Royal Family Instagram posted photos of royal family members on Thursday, November 5, and explained via the caption: “The Field is not open to visitors due to the pandemic, but the public have been able to make their contributions online, with crosses being planted on their behalf by the Poppy Factory.”

Camilla — who took over as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles after Prince Philip stepped down over the summer — previously thanked the infantry regiment from the “bottom of her heart” for all they do, especially during “these troubled times.” Camilla also paid tribute to her “dear father-in-law” Philip, who “set the bar incredibly high,” during his time as Colonel-in-Chief. The 99-year-old — who retired from his royal duties in 2017 — served 67 years with The Rifles.