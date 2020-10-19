Not too many women are brave enough to buzz their head, but Halsey took the plunge… and, let’s just say, you should NOT be sad!

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the pop singer shocked fans on Monday, October 19, by revealing that she shaved off all her luscious locks…we are talking military style, here.

Utilizing an already-viral voiceover, in which a girl pleads with a friend, “Girl, don’t do it…it’s not worth it,“ Halsey posed in a long-tressed wig, mouthing the next line, “I’m not gonna do it, girl, I was just thinking about it.“

She then flips her head and loses the wig, revealing her shorn skull. “I did it,“ she triumphantly mouths the final line of the meme.

Fans approved heartily of the new ‘do, which is surprisingly flattering and shows off her sculpted features nicely (for the record, Halsey has experimented with a buzz cut before back in 2015, so she is not exactly swimming in unchartered waters). One admirer even joked, “We love Baldsey!”

Halsey herself shared that sentiment, tweeting, “I love be bald.“ When a fan asked her why she went all the way, the 26-year-old answered, “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald.’ and then so I did it!”

The singer, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, is famous for putting out a tough and independent vibe, but has often softened up and gotten contemplative when discussing her relationships.

She opened up memorably about one of her more recent breakups with the 31-year-old rapper G-Eazy in a January 2020 interview: “I want everyone to be the best versions of themselves so much that I sometimes don’t focus on making me the best version of myself.”