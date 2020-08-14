So cute! Kelly Ripa couldn’t help but praise her daughter, Lola Consuelos, for her confident attitude and trendy looks. “If I had your figure, I’d be showing it off too,” the 49-year-old talk show host told her daughter in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

“I’d be sitting here naked,” Ripa quipped during their joint interview. “I’d be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods.”

Despite having an extravagant closet, Ripa did note there is “one item of clothing” she would “wear from my daughter’s closet” — a.k.a. everything.

“If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan star told Consuelos. “You’ve got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence.”

Even though the teenager will flaunt her physique on Instagram, Ripa wouldn’t mind if Consuelos covered up every once in a while. “Sometimes I think to myself, ‘Gee, I wish she would put a sweater on. She looks cold,’” the blonde beauty joked.

Ultimately, Ripa is proud of her little girl’s unique fashion sense. “I’m always glad when you don’t because you have your own individual style, and I just think you rock it,” the mom of three gushed.

Even though Ripa isn’t afraid to post sexy photos of her husband, Mark Consuelos, or embarrass her kids on Instagram, Lola noted that her mom’s occasional “belfie” (a.k.a. a butt selfie) is “ridiculous.”

Lola also revealed she is “grossed out” when her mom posts risqué snaps of her father on social media. “That’s disgusting,” she admitted. “I blocked that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding, I would never.”

Clearly, Ripa and Lola’s bond is unbreakable. So much so, Ripa revealed that her daughter has taught her “so much about being a modern-day woman.”

“It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs,” the Hope & Faith alum said. “For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before.”