Ashley Graham Admits She's Tried Her Breast Milk: 'It Tastes Good' — Watch The Clip

Supermodel Ashley Graham joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show and got candid about life as a mom on Monday, October 26.

Graham admitted she’s tried breast milk while playing “Never Have I Ever” with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss and wife Allison Holker. When posed with the statement, “Never have I ever tried breast milk more than once,” Graham flipped her board to read “Mama Has.” Holker questioned, “What? You’ve tried breast milk?”

“[I need to] try a little bit,” Graham said. “It tastes good.” Holker responded: “No, I’ve never done that.”

ASHLEY GRAHAM & HUSBAND JUSTIN ERVIN WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD! GET ALL THE BIRTH DETAILS

The supermodel — who welcomed nine-month-old Isaac Menelik Giovanni with husband Justin Ervin in January — jokingly asked, “Have you ever squirted it across the room? No? Oh.”

The 32-year-old also confessed she “definitely” has fallen asleep while breastfeeding… “a million times.” On the other hand, Holker — who shares daughters Weslie Renae, 12, and Zaia, 11 months, and son Maddox Laurel, 4, with Boss — said that’s “never happened” to her.

Last week, Graham shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her son via Instagram. “Standing feedings are a thing now 🥺 my big boy!” she captioned the post. “He’s not walking, but crawling and pulling himself up everywhere!” Check out the post here!

FAMILY DRAMA! CELEBRITIES WITH THE MOST BABY MAMAS & DADDIES EXPOSED

The mother of one recently opened up to Elle in August about keeping her parenting approach to herself. Graham said she wants to allow other mothers a chance to find their way through motherhood. “I’ve got a couple of family members who are pregnant, and my instinct is to say, ‘Oh, do this, do that,'” she explained. “But I stop myself every time, because I remember how I felt when everybody told me what to do and sent me their unsolicited advice and their lists.”

However, the former America’s Next Top Model judge noted if “there’s a question to be asked, ask it.” Otherwise, everyone should “keep [their] trap shut and just let that mother figure it out. The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control.”

ASHLEY GRAHAM SHOWS POST-BABY STRETCH MARKS IN NUDE SELFIE

Graham and Ervin tied the knot in 2010. The lovebirds announced their pregnancy on their ninth anniversary. “Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she began her post on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”