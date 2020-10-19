Ashley Graham posted a nude selfie via Instagram — just nine months after the model gave birth to her son, Isaac, whom she shares with her husband, Justin Ervin.

“nakie big girl,” she captioned the post with a waving hand emoji.

ASHLEY GRAHAM & HUSBAND JUSTIN ERVIN WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD! GET ALL THE BIRTH DETAILS

However, fans questioned how the 32-year-old referred to herself.

“Nakie *normal* girl,” one fan tried to correct her.

“Nakie beautiful girl,” another said, adding heart emojis.

“I hate that this is seen as ‘big girl.’ I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory … super sexy and womanly,” a third user added. Graham responded to this comment to back up her use of the word “big.”

“I hear what you’re saying. But if you look at ‘big’ as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. I love my big strong beautiful body,” she replied.

ASHLEY GRAHAM SHOWS POST-BABY STRETCH MARKS IN NUDE SELFIE

Since giving birth, the brunette beauty has been candid about how her body has changed throughout pregnancy and postpartum. So much so, she previously shared a short clip celebrating her stretch marks.

“I call those badges of honor,” one user commented.

Others felt inspired and comforted as the mom of one showed off her postpartum body with pride.

“I needed to see this. Thank you,” another wrote with a heart emoji.

“I love this so much I could cry. Real women have curves, stretch marks, C-section marks, you name it. Thank you for making the stigma disappear,” another said.

PREGNANT ASHLEY GRAHAM SHOWS OFF HER GROWING BABY BUMP IN A TEENY BIKINI

Even before her pregnancy, Graham was an active voice in the body positivity movement. It’s no surprise to see her be as vocal as ever as she navigates motherhood.

“You’re either too fat and not pretty enough or your just über-duber sexy like the Marilyn Monroe‘s or Jennifer Lopez‘s of the world … just because they were two of the most notable curvy women in society. But at the end of the day, they weren’t that curvy … nobody sat down and had a fat roll hang over their stomach. That was the struggle — I never had anybody to truly look up to. That’s why I said, ‘I’m going to be that person,'” she told Details magazine in 2015.

Earlier this month, Graham was a guest on Red Table Talk, where she shared more about how she is adjusting to being a new mama.

“So now that I have Isaac sleep trained, I put him down at 8 p.m. and I go to sleep, but usually in the hours between 12:30 and about 4 o’clock in the morning, I have what my husband is calling these night terrors,” she said.

“In my sleep, I am hunting for my child. I’m like, ‘Where is Isaac? Where is he? … I’m looking under the bed, I’m flipping my husband upside down, I’m turning on the lights. It’s happening almost every single night. What is that?'”