Billie Eilish's Mom Was On 'Friends'!? — Watch The Amazing Throwback Clip

While Friends was known for its A-list cameo appearances — including Brad Pitt, Winona Ryder, Reese Witherspoon and Bruce Willis — fans recently uncovered a clip of none other than Billie Eilish’s mom on the show.

Eilish’s mom, Maggie Baird, made an appearance on the fourth episode of season 6 as “Casting Director No. 2” in “The One Where Joey Loses His Insurance.”

In the episode, Joey [Matt LeBlanc] is in pain due to a hernia but doesn’t have the health insurance to get it treated and trudges through auditions to get a job. After a series of botched auditions, Joey can’t bend down to lift up a bag of dog food, which contributes to Baird’s decision to reject him.

Joey then lands a fitting role as a dying man, but it takes dozens of takes to get his on-screen son to cry on cue, which leads Chandler to scaring the kid with a glimpse at Joey’s swollen stomach.

“bruh I just saw Maggie o’Connell (billie eilish‘s mom) on Friends that shocked me lmfaoooo,” one fan pointed out on Twitter.

Fans have slowly been noticing the cameo over the years, and the scene got some attention in September, too. “Hey I just noticed Billie Eilish’s mom acting in Friends haha,” one noted. “WHY IS BILLIE EILISH‘S MOM ON FRIENDS????” another pointed out shortly after.

Friends wasn’t the only show that Baird has been seen in as she also appeared on The West Wing and X Files. Eilish’s dad, Patrick O’Connell, has also starred in Baskets and Supergirl, so maybe Eilish and her brother, Finneas, might appear on our TV screens one day as acting clearly runs in the family.

Baird made headlines again recently when her non-profit, Support + Feed, was awarded Peta’s 2020 Company of the Year Award. Support + Feed is a platform for people to buy gift cards from vegan restaurants, and the meals are directed to organizations to feed people in need and First Responders.

“PETA is recognizing this small but mighty operation for fueling restaurants and vulnerable individuals while showing that the future of food is vegan,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk wrote in a statement.

The company has provided almost 50,000 free meals in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. to food banks, women’s shelters and other groups.