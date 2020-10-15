Wait? Is Debra Morgan back from the dead? Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter posted a pic on her Instagram that has fans going insane.

The 40-year-old actress shared a cryptic pic that showed two arms tatted with Deb and Dexter’s faces on them, along with the infamous TV serial killers boat, Slice of Life, and many more show references.

“I hope you saved a lil’ room for one more round @Tyler_Edward_Davison #Showtime #Dexter,” she captioned the pic.

The original amazing tattoo was done by artist Hannah Weston.

Fans immediately commented, a little confused on if this meant she would be returning to the hit Showtime series.

One user wrote, “Wait is it official?!!!?!?,” While another commented: “Best news of 2020!.” While a third said exactly what’s on everyone’s mind, “but Deb died…,” leaving us all to wonder if Debra will make a miraculous return.

In the widely panned series finale of Dexter, Deb was shot by Oliver Saxon, aka the serial killer known as the “Brain Surgeon.” She suffered a massive stroke and was left in a vegetative state. In an act of mercy, Dexter took his sister off of life support and buried her at sea.

Maybe she could be returning as a flashback. But what we do know is that on Wednesday, October 15, Showtime announced that Dexter — and star Michael C. Hall — would be returning for a 10-episode limited series run.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime said in a statement. “We could only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.”

The shows official twitter account tweeted on Wednesday: “Surprise Motherfu**er. He’s back. #Dexter.”

Dexter debuted on October 1, 2006, and ran for eight seasons on Showtime. The hit show centered around Dexter Morgan — played by Hall — as an eccentric and complicated blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who secretly moonlights as a serial killer. In the series finale, we saw Dexter had faked his own death after Debra’s tragic murder, and is now living under a new identity as a lumberjack in Oregon.