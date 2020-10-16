Marvel fans were beyond excited over claims that Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield are expected to star in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

The report exploded on Twitter when it became one of the most trending hashtags on the social media app on October 12, leading Sony Pictures to clear the air about the hearsay.

“Those rumored castings are not confirmed,” a representative for the production company told ET Canada, but fans were quick to note that the statement neither confirmed nor denied the casting of Maguire and Garfield.

The two are said to join Holland in an adventure that spans the Marvel multiverse, just weeks after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Jamie Foxx was in final talks to reprise his role as Sinister Six member Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as well as bringing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange on board for what would be the ultimate star-studded line-up of any Spider-Man film in history.

Maguire, 45, was the first to play Peter Parker on the big screen when he made his debut in 2002’s Spider-Man, before going on to serve two follow-ups until 2006 while Garfield, 37, took over when the franchise was rebooted in 2012 and 2014.

Holland, on the other hand, has portrayed the character since 2016, having also made multiple appearances as the famous web-slinger in Marvel’s Avengers films.

The Spider-Man franchise has made well over $6 billion at the box office, with its latest installment, Spider-Man: Far From Home, being its highest-earning flick to date, earning a whopping $1.1 billion, so one can already rule out the idea that the production budget would be too high if Sony Pictures were to secure Maguire and Garfield with multi-million dollar contracts.

J.K. Simmons, who starred as J. Jonah Jameson in the original trilogy was featured in the mid-credits sequence of Far From Home, which has only raised more speculation that Maguire could be returning to the franchise — and at this point, there seems to be enough evidence to prove those reports and fan theories could be true.

Details concerning the film’s plot remain unknown at this time, but the studio has confirmed that Spider-Man 3 will be released on December 17, 2021. Its release date could still be revised due to current theater restrictions that were brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many production studios pushing back their movies.

Given that Sony Pictures is rumored to spend upwards of $200 million on the highly-anticipated motion picture, there’s little to no doubt that they’d want to release it at a time when all cinema-goers can enjoy the movie without any setbacks. But as filming has now commenced, fans will soon find out whether Maguire and Garfield have reprised their roles for Spider-Man 3.