Demi Lovato Drops Catchy New Collab, 'My Reputation' — Listen Here

Songstress Demi Lovato dropped her catchy new collab, “My Reputation,” with Jeezy and Lil Duval. The new tune is featured on Jeezy’s new album, The Recession 2.

The 28-year-old teased the track prior to the song debut at midnight on Thursday, November 19, via Instagram. “New @jeezy album out tonight!!!! Got a new song on it with @lilduval – Lovatics, you know what to do 💞,” the “Still Have Me” singer captioned her post of the song cover photo.

Fans flooded the comment section to praise the artist on her fourth recent song release. “Demi is the best part of the song🤩🔥😍,” one fan wrote. “This song is fireeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another added as a third user chimed in: “your best collab of the year my love.” Lovato also released “OK Not To Be OK,” “Commander In Chief” and “Still Have Me” within the past two months, following her separation from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in September.

She previously teased the song release earlier on Thursday as she sang along to the track via Twitter. “YALLLLL I GOT A SONG COMING OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT CALLED “REPUTATION” WITH @LILDUVAL AND MY BOY @JEEZY ON HIS NEW ALBUM,” she wrote. “Y’all know what to do Lovatics!! Show some love!!!! Congrats @jeezy!! I’m excited for our music together 🙏🏼💞.”

YALLLLL I GOT A SONG COMING OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT CALLED “REPUTATION” WITH @lilduval AND MY BOY @Jeezy ON HIS NEW ALBUM- y’all know what to do Lovatics!! Show some love!!!! Congrats @Jeezy!! I’m excited for our music together 🙏🏼💞 pic.twitter.com/JPgWrGmRwF — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 20, 2020

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer showcased her stunning new hairdo in the selfie video. Lovato debuted her new cut on the same day via Instagram and captioned the snap: “I did a thing…” The Disney alum was last seen with her long hair at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15, where she poked fun at her failed relationship with Ehrich, 29.

While fans couldn’t help but gush over Lovato’s new hairstyle and music success, Ehrich seemed less than pleased with her appraisal. He shared his unhinged feelings towards his ex by commenting on an Instagram post of Lovato showing off her new hair on Friday, November 20. “stop talking about me on award shows. thanks,” he wrote before adding: “exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill.”

Lovato doesn’t have time for her ex’s drama, as she’s busy releasing (yet another!) single.