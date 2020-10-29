He certainly isn’t “Afraid“… to show some skin! One month — and multiple TMI Instagram Lives — since Max Ehrich split from singer Demi Lovato, the actor has finally seemed to move on. Or at least it appears that way on his social media.

“Back on that gym grind,” the Young and the Restless actor, 29, captioned a shirtless selfie posted to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, showcasing his six pack.

Fans were quick to comment on the thirst trap, with one writing, “Demi missed out.” Another simply said, “Abs.”

His latest attention-grabbing ‘Gram comes at no surprise, given that Ehrich has been anything but subtle since his split from Lovato, 28, in late September after a mere two months of being engaged. Not only has Ehrich been very vocal via social media regarding his feelings about their breakup — at one point calling it a PR stunt — he even went to the same beach where he got down on one knee for a good cathartic cry (which just so happened to be photographed by paparazzi and posted to TMZ!).

Lovato, on the other hand, has taken a far more understated approach to handling their breakup. On September 30, the singer released the somber breakup ballad “Still Have Me” and let her lyrics do the talking.

Ehrich followed up by releasing the overly-emotional tune “Afraid” earlier this month.

The “It’s OK Not To Be OK” singer called off her six-month whirlwind romance after friends and family expressed their concern about her former fiancé, a source exclusively told OK!. “She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” the insider said at the time.

Things began to fizzle after fans unearthed old messages allegedly written by Ehrich slamming Lovato and drooling over other A-list celebs, including ex bestie Selena Gomez. Lovato was “humiliated,” said our insider at the time, and her embarrassment only multiplied after Ehrich took their split to the next level with his constant posts and live-streams that revealed intimate details into their personal business.

Judging by his Instagram, he’s abs-olutely on the market — and clearly laying off the post-split pints of ice cream!