Did Florence Henderson's Work Kill Her? New REELZ Documentary Reveals All

Florence Henderson made a name for herself as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch and was beloved for being “America’s Favorite TV Mom.” However, on November 24, 2016, the world was shocked when the actress died at 82 years old from heart failure. Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Florence Henderson, airing October 18 on REELZ, reveals what exactly happened to Henderson before her death.

With the help of Henderson’s medical history and eyewitness accounts, world renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter gives fans a glimpse into Henderson’s final days. “Florence Henderson died of heart failure. So far, I have discovered that following poverty and hardship in her childhood, she subjected herself to a punishing workload and travel schedule,” he says.

“I have learned she carried on working flat out right up until her death,” he adds.

Just two days before her untimely death, Henderson thought she had the flu. Since the Hollywood star was committed to her work, she called her doctor to get a diagnosis, but he instructed her to get some rest. “It’s the first time in 40 years she has had to back out of commitment due to ill health,” the narrator reveals.

Henderson — who did not have an easy life growing up — was in the spotlight for most of her life, and now it is believed that she may have been burdened by a period of heavy drinking, depression, a hysterectomy and osteoporosis drugs. By her mid 70s, Henderson was suffering from an irregular heartbeat and coronary artery disease that led to major surgery.

Even though she always had a smile on her face, it seems like Henderson might have been struggling behind the scenes.

