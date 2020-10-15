How Meghan Markle Changed The Royal Family Forever Revealed in New REELZ Doc

The royal family dynamic certainly changed when Meghan Markle was thrown into the mix. In fact, she and husband Prince Harry shocked the world when they stepped away from their royal duties earlier this year and quickly moved to the United States. Now, their unique journey will be explored in The Story of the Royals, a two-part special premiering Saturday, October 17, on REELZ.

Featuring interviews with Andrew Morton, whose explosive Diana: Her True Story exposed all of Princess Diana‘s deep secrets; Lady Jane Rayne, one of Queen Elizabeth II‘s maids of honor for her Coronation; Charles Anson, the Queen’s former secretary; and Patrick Jephson, Diana’s former secretary; among many others, The Story of the Royals stems from one question: “How did an institution so rigidly built on ideas of hereditary succession come to welcome such a radically new identity to its ranks?”

The former Suits star, an American biracial actress — who was previously divorced before marrying Harry, 36 — was thrust into the rigid, untouchable Royal Family. Little by little, however, the 39-year-old began making change at Kensington Palace, striving for a relatable institution that embraces the diversity of England and the world. “It’s a new face of Royalty that traces back to Diana,” according to the upcoming documentary.

“Unlike the Kardashians, this soap opera has got a heritage,” says Diana: Her True Story author Morton.

The Story of The Royals jumps back to the early decades of the 20th century to explore pivotal moments in the crown’s history to find illuminating echoes of our present day.

Also featured in the two-part doc are Jess Cagle, who served as Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE, ABC News‘ Chris Connelly, The Crown: The Official Companion author Robert Lacey, The Queen’s Bed author Anna Whitelock and David Wiseman of The Royal Foundation.

Meghan and Harry took the world by storm after what became known as “Megxit,” causing tension between the couple and the rest of the royals. The parents of baby Archie even bagged a multi-million dollar Netflix deal and are now looking forward to producing shows for children, documentaries and docuseries to inspire audiences.

The Sussexes are also appearing at events as special guests and getting political. However, how will the couple’s move to Santa Barbara change the dynamic of the royal family as a whole?

There’s much to be revealed in the REELZ special, which pays tribute to Meghan, Harry and the rest of the most-watched family in the world. Catch The Story of The Royals on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on REELZ.

