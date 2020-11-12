When Chris Brown said “Run It,” he meant your credit card! The singer has joined the ever growing list of celebs who have started an OnlyFans page.

The “Kiss Kiss” singer announced on Wednesday via Twitter (with several eye emojis!) and a link to his page, that he will be offering up subscription-only premium content for $20 per month.

It is unclear if the 31-year-old will bare all on the racy site known for its adult content. As of now, he has uploaded two photos, but no videos.

His followers have had a mixed reaction to his announcement. One user wrote, “quit playinggggg here i come!,” while another said, “Christopher don’t play with me like I won’t go subscribe.”

Other followers were more harsh in their responses: “When Chris Brown fans subscribe to his Only Fans and the only thing he beating is women,” wrote one person referencing his arrest for assaulting pop icon Rihanna. “He’s gonna beat it like he beat… nvm.”

Many notable celebs have turned to the XXX-rated site for a side hustle, such as Cardi B, Aaron Carter and Tyga.

OK! previously reported that Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey announced in September that he was joining the adult subscription site. The actor debuted his OnlyFans account with a 49-second clip — talking about his career — and singing a song completely in the nude.

“You guys asked for it, and I supplied. I now have an only fans,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Follow the link in my bio and come get wet with me! Haha”

The platform came under fire earlier this year when actress Bella Thorne cashed in over $2M in one week after joining the controversial site. The Duff actress had her subscription level at $20 per month and promised to post “personal content and never before seen photos and videos.”

Notably, none of her posts consisted of adult material, but the actress did promise that she would respond to every direct message she got from her fans on the platform.

After her windfall, OnlyFans set a payment cap on how much content providers could charge for content — outraging many of the existing users of the social media platform and prompting Thorne to apologize if she was any way to blame for the new rule.

“I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you,” the former Disney Channel star wrote on her Twitter. “I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related.

“I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use … in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”