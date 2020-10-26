Harry Styles Looks 'Golden' In His New Music Video: Watch It Now!

The moment we have all been waiting for has arrived.

Harry Styles released his “Golden” music video on Monday, October 26. The video for his latest single began with the 26-year-old running through a tunnel in Italy. Styles sang the ‘70s soft-rock song as he navigated the beautiful city. While rocking a Gucci blue blazer, the former 1D member smirked at the camera and sang, “You’re so golden. I don’t wanna be alone.” Styles appeared to be having a great time as he explored to the scenic country and greeted strangers on the streets.

The English native took to Instagram to announce the grand debut of the video. “GOLDEN. OUT. NOW,” he captioned the post — which garnered over five million likes — of himself wearing the Gucci jacket. Fans were quick to share their excitement with the young legend. MTV hilariously commented, “IT’S PREMIERING RN STOP DISTRACTING ME,” and added: “i love that you’re wearing this to our wedding :).”

Leon Bridges wrote, “There he is,” while other fans commented: “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO,” and “OMG HAROLD YOU’RE SO GOLDEN!!”

The trailer for the music video first premiered three days prior to the release. “Golden” is from Styles’ second album Fine Line, which was released last December. He exclusively opened up about his album to RadarOnline, explaining: “It’s all about having sex and feeling sad.”

Styles — who has redefined gender norms in fashion — cemented his role as an LGBTQ icon after his sophomore album release. He released the music video for “Fine Line” on National Coming Out Day, which included multiple shots of him being touched by all genders. In an interview in August 2019, Styles told Rolling Stones he wants “to make people feel comfortable being whatever they want to be.”

Styles — who encourages everyone to “Treat People With Kindness” — frequently shares his support for all groups of people. While on tour in 2017, he told the crowd in Stockholm: “If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender — whoever you are, whoever you want to be, I support you. I love every single one of you.”

Styles’ Fine Line album follows his self-titled debut album, which was released in 2017. His lead single “Sign of the Times” topped the U.K. Singles Charts. Fine Line debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with its biggest sales from an English male artist. His fourth single “Watermelon Sugar” topped the US Billboard Hot 100.