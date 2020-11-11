Hugh Grant Describes Bizarre COVID Symptoms: 'My Eyeballs Felt Three Sizes Too Big'

When Hugh Grant contracted COVID-19 back in February — before most people were even aware of the virus — he was taken aback by a series of totally outsized symptoms that caused him to “panic.”

During a virtual appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, November 10, which can be watched above, Grant revealed he’d battled the disease and got candid about the crazy time he had trying to figure out what was wrong with himself.

It started out with profuse sweating, a “poncho of sweat,” the 60-year-old actor said. “Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big.”

Everything seemed to be on the extreme side: Grant describes “feeling as though some enormous man was sitting on my chest, sort of Harvey Weinstein or someone.”

Then, Grant says, he lost his sense of smell. “I was walking down the street one day and I thought, ‘I can’t smell a damn thing,'” he recalled. Of course, we all know now that this is a common COVID symptom, but at the time Grant was mystified at the weird phenomenon.

“You start to panic,” he said, noting that he began to sniff things obsessively, starting off with flowers and moving up to grosser specimens. “You get more and more desperate. I started sniffing in garbage cans,” he admitted. “You want to sniff strangers’ armpits because you just can’t smell anything.

“I eventually went home and sprayed my wife’s Chanel No. 5 directly into my face. Couldn’t smell a thing, but I did go blind!” he quipped. Grant said that he and his wife, Anna Eberstein, took an antibodies test last month, and it came back positive. “We have the antibodies, I’m rather proud of them,” he joked. “So we’re not going to get it [again], I don’t think.” CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS – STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH THE COVID-19 He’s currently quarantining with Eberstein and their five kids, which he says has made for some interesting ways to pass the time out of boredom. He admitted to playing with his kids’ dolls in a rather raunchy way: “One of them was Barbie and one of them was Elsa, I think, from Frozen,” he recalled. “And they developed an affair. I took photographs of them kissing each other and sent them to friends. That’s what happens in a really long lockdown.”