Joy-Anna Duggar Throws Gender Reveal Party In New ‘Counting On’ Promo — See The Clip!
Plus, one couple gets handsy before walking down the aisle.
The upcoming season of Counting On is going to be filled with HUGE Duggar moments!
From new courtships to mega-weddings to a number of Duggar additions, the ever-growing family seems to have a lot in store for Counting On audiences.
One couple fans can definitely expect to see lots of is Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth.
In a recently released promo clip, a pregnant Joy and her hubby seem to tease their baby’s gender, as they have the younger Duggar kids pop a balloon to reveal a “secret message.”
To see how it all goes down, click the video above!
The newlyweds have remained tight-lipped about all things babies after receiving backlash regarding Joy-Anna’s pregnancy almost immediately following their pregnancy announcement.
As OK! readers’ know, fans alleged that the mom-to-be looked further along in her pregnancy than she claimed, which started shotgun wedding rumors.
Will you be tuning in to Counting On this season? Sound off in the comments!
