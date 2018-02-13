Joy-Anna Duggar Throws Gender Reveal Party In New ‘Counting On’ Promo — See The Clip!

The upcoming season of Counting On is going to be filled with HUGE Duggar moments!

From new courtships to mega-weddings to a number of Duggar additions, the ever-growing family seems to have a lot in store for Counting On audiences.

One couple fans can definitely expect to see lots of is Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth.

In a recently released promo clip, a pregnant Joy and her hubby seem to tease their baby’s gender, as they have the younger Duggar kids pop a balloon to reveal a “secret message.”

To see how it all goes down, click the video above!

The newlyweds have remained tight-lipped about all things babies after receiving backlash regarding Joy-Anna’s pregnancy almost immediately following their pregnancy announcement.

As OK! readers’ know, fans alleged that the mom-to-be looked further along in her pregnancy than she claimed, which started shotgun wedding rumors.

Will you be tuning in to Counting On this season? Sound off in the comments!