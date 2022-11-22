Did Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Ban Anna Duggar From Attending Gender Reveal Party?

Anna's relationship with the brood has been strained ever since they condemned Josh — who's currently in prison for possession of child pornography — and the tension may have been hinted at in Joy-Anna's announcement.

"We got the results back from our ultrasound last week. And so, we were kind of like, should we go ahead and throw the gender reveal party or should we wait until the new year?" she explained. "But it ended up working out for most of the people that we wanted to come to just go ahead and do it the week before Thanksgiving."