‘Counting On’ Recap: Inside Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth’s X-Rated Honeymoon

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s honeymoon was all about PDA!

In Monday’s Counting On season seven premiere, the couple, who waited to share their first kiss (amongst other things) for their wedding day, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other while honeymooning in Switzerland.

Whether they were on the slopes or in the high skies (they went hang gliding), the two made sure to bring the romance to every activity.

“Now that we’re finally married and we don’t have a chaperone, it is a lot different,” Austin explained to the cameras. “It is pretty cool that we can just go places on our own and we don’t have to have someone watching us. It is pretty amazing.”

While the newlyweds definitely took advantage of their newfound freedom (they kissed each other on the ski lifts, during their hang gliding lessons, during their cooking class, basically everywhere they went in Switzerland), Joy and Austin admitted they missed their chaperones a bit.

“It was good for company,” Joy confessed.

However, Austin made sure to make it clear that they were definitely making good use of their alone time.

When he and Joy were asked what was their favorite activity of their honeymoon, Austin coyly responded, “I think I’m going to have to plead the fifth,” as Joy busted out laughing, seemingly alluding to their first time having sex.

He later added: “I think the honeymoon especially overseas was good… Just being in a different country away from family I think helped us grow closer together.”

Speaking of growing closer together, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Friday, February 23.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC

What do you think of about Joy and Austin’s PDA-filled honeymoon? Sound off in the comments!