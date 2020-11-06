Busted! Julie Andrews & Carol Burnett Were Caught Kissing — By Whom?

Just a spoonful of sugar! Julie Andrews was reflecting one of her more memorable moments in life — and that shockingly included kissing comedian Carol Burnett and getting caught by a former first lady.

Andrews appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, November 5, to promote her new book, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, where she detailed an elaborate prank she and Burnett were pulling on a friend of theirs.

“Carol and I were waiting for our friend Mike Nichols to arrive at a benefit that we were both doing,” the 85-year-old legend told host Kelly Clarkson.

“It was Lyndon Johnson’s inaugural, so the hotel was pretty packed, but at that hour it was quite quiet,” she continued. “We decided to sit on a sofa in front of the elevators and wait for Mike.”

The Mary Poppins star said that she doesn’t remember who “decided we would do something silly” when Nichols arrived, but recalled one of them mentioned, “Well, let’s be kissing or something.”

The two icons then had a “big embrace” but as the elevator doors swung open, they were surprised to see that it wasn’t Nichols, but the elevator was “packed with secret service men.”

Andrews then details that they tried to keep kissing as the elevator continued to arrive. “Eventually, a lady got out — Carol swears it was Lady Bird Johnson — the lady went down the hall, realized it might be us, and she came back.

“By this time, Carol was laughing so hard that she went around the back of the sofa we were sitting on because we both had tears running down our faces at being so silly.”

The mystery woman did come over to them and said, “Excuse me, are you Carol Burnett?” To which Burnett replied, “Yes, and this is my friend Mary Poppins!”

“It was a great moment it really was,” the Princess Diaries star concluded.

Dame Julie Andrews is a Hollywood legend spanning over six decades in the industry. She has earned an Academy Award, five Golden Globes, three Grammys, two Emmys and countless other awards in her lifetime.