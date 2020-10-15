Not-so fetch! HarperCollins is suing Lindsay Lohan for taking a $365,000 advance but never turning in a single page of her memoir. OK! has learned that the actress’ younger brother, Cody Lohan, was served with court papers last week after LiLo was unable to be located; Cody confirmed receipt of the complaint while at his mother Dina Lohan‘s house in Long Island.

At that same time, the Mean Girls star, 34, appeared to be halfway around the world in Dubai looking relaxed and carefree in photos posted to Instagram. The actress has been living overseas for the better part of the past decade, and while she teased a return to Hollywood earlier this year it seems like that may have to be put on hold.

The publishing house is suing Lohan for breach of contract and failing to return her advance. In their complaint, the publisher claims that they entered into an agreement with Lohan in March 2014 for her memoir. The delivery date for the memoir was 2015 at first, but Lohan got that pushed back to 2017 and then again to 2018, according to the court filing.

Lohan also collected "an advance of $365,000.00 against future royalties earned on the sale of the [memoir]" in 2016, after extending the delivery date. In September 2018, HarperCollins reached out to Lohan's literary rep to inform them that they were canceling the deal and requesting the actress to return her advance.

That advance has yet to be paid back to the publisher, according to the lawsuit, which was filed two years after the initial demand.

Now Lohan could be on the hook for a little over $1 million. With attorneys’ fees, the costs and disbursements of this action and more, it may be safe to say that the limit does exist!

This could mean a return to The Masked Singer Australia for the cash-strapped star, who was forced to sit out this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Or it may finally be time for the comeback many have been waiting for these past 15 years. Lohan certainly looked and sounded better than she has in years while appearing in a Mean Girls reunion last week on, of course, October 3.