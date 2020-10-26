Cardi B was restrained as she came to the defense of her estranged husband, Offset — who was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus — after he was detained on suspicion of waving a gun at a Trump rally.

“That’s my husband! Why are you pointing a gun at him?” she shouted at cops in a video shared by the Daily Mail, as a friend held her back.

“No! This is crazy! My husband is not armed. My husband is not armed,” she yelled as Offset was led away.

This came after Offset and Cardi B’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar drove through a Trump rally on Saturday, October 24.

The 28-year-old appeared on the scene while her on-again, off-again husband refused to step away from his car. “I’m not going nowhere,” he told the cops.

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 13 CELEBS WHO HAVE ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

“I’m gonna record it,” a distressed Cardi B shouted.

“This is crazy! This is crazy! They have a gun,” she continued as Offset didn’t want to leave his car.

Earlier that day, she posted to her Instagram Story that she was driving through the same Trump rally and felt “scared” but was in a different car and was not with Offset at the time. “I really feel like we’re going to get jumped,” she said.

“With fake guns and covering they face, I don’t like this s**t,” she said, pointing out two men who walked past her vehicle.

THE WAY THEY WERE: THE COMPLETE TIMELINE OF CARDI B & OFFSET‘S ROCKY RELATIONSHIP

Although she recorded the incident, she has yet to share the clip or comment publicly on the matter.

On his own Instagram Story, Offset shared a video of cops questioning him from his car. An officer told him about the report that he was “waving guns at people.” He replied that the Trump supporters at the rally had hit his car with a flag.

“You told me to put my hands up, I’m not doing that. There’s 25,000 people on my Live. You’re going to get sued publicly.”

“Why you grabbing my wrists so f**king hard,” he said as he was removed from the vehicle.

Offset was released without charge but Almanzar was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in public and carrying a loaded firearm in public. According to TMZ, the bail was set for $35,000.

CARDI B REACTS AFTER TEKASHI69’S GIRLFRIEND CLAIMS OFFSET IS DMING HER ON INSTAGRAM

“There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested,” the Beverly Hills Police Department’s statement read. “Those reports are inaccurate.” The police department said that a passerby saw the rapper’s cousin “pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him,” but they did not press charges.

“Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters,” a representative of Offset told PEOPLE.

“He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”