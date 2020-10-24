Alan Dershowitz is asking to have his name unredacted from the Ghislaine Maxwell deposition that was released this week. OK! has obtained a letter that was submitted by his counsel to the court and Judge Loretta Preska on Friday, October 23, asking that Dershowitz’s name not be blacked out in the court document — while noting that the close friend of Jeffrey Epstein believes that the facts contained in the deposition help to exonerate him, after two women who were trafficked by Epstein came forward to claim they were told to sleep with the Harvard professor.

“Professor Dershowitz particularly notes, having now reviewed the deposition transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell, as filed by Sigrid McCawley of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP on behalf of Virginia Giuffre, that his name appears multiple times within the transcript, but has been subject to redaction,” states the letter.

“Professor Dershowitz, however, desires just the opposite — and requests his name be fully displayed in the transcript where it appears as the ‘John Does’ and other non-parties have been afforded the ability to enjoy the cloak of confidentiality gained by redaction, Professor Dershowitz — who has tirelessly advocated for full transparency and fought for the unsealing and disclosure of material and information in this case — should be afforded the ability to have his name displayed where it appears without redaction, as he so strongly desires.”

There is then a sentence in bold print that declares: “He has nothing to hide.” Other names that have been redacted from the deposition include Bill and Chelsea Clinton, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump. An alphabetized glossary makes it easy to locate the more prominent names in the group.

Dershowitz, 82, has long made a career out of courting controversy, stating in an interview with CBS This Morning last year that he had no reason to believe Epstein was guilty. The friend and former attorney for Epstein then lamented the sweetheart deal his client got a decade ago, despite allegations he had molested 40 minor females. “I would try to get a better deal,” said Dershowitz of the 13-month sentence which was served out at a minimum security barracks and granted Epstein work leave six days a week.

The unsealed deposition was taken after Maxwell was sued by Virginia Roberts back in 2015 for defamatory statements she made in the press. Roberts was not only sexually assaulted by Maxwell and Epstein, but also trafficked to men around the world, including Prince Andrew. She ultimately made her escape after the pair sent her on a trip to Thailand for massage training, and to bring home a new underage victim.

Roberts filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009, shortly before his release from prison following a sweetheart deal that saw him serve just 13 months for soliciting a minor for sex. Maxwell managed to fly under the radar during that investigation, but that all changed when Roberts filed her suit identifying Maxwell as the woman who recruited her and then raped her for years. She reiterated this again in court documents when she joined the class action suit objecting to Epstein’s sweetheart deal in late 2014.

It was just a few days later that Maxwell responded through press agent Ross Gow, who said Roberts’ statement “against Ghislaine Maxwell are untrue”, that the statements were “shown to be untrue” and that her “claims are obvious lies.” Roberts was able to produce mountains of evidence in the form of photos, journals, medical records, and more, all of which were kept under seal for years.

Maxwell eventually settled the complaint out of court, most likely with funds supplied to her by Epstein. She now faces criminal charges in the same court without the help of Epstein or his money. Her attempts to get cash from his estate to fuel her defense has been routinely denied by Epstein’s executors, forcing her to file a suit seeking compensation in the Virgin Islands. In that suit, she states that Epstein promised to bankroll her for life prior to his death.